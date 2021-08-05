Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In KKR And Home Depot

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

When you have got cheap debt and strong markets, KKR & Co is doing very, very well, said Najarian. Traders see this stock trading higher as around 4,400 contracts of the September $70 calls were bought for around a dollar.

A little over 4,000 contracts of the August $337.50 were traded in Home Depot in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. It won't take a lot for the stock to trade to that level and somebody thinks it's going to happen in a hurry, said Najarian.