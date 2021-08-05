10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $9.00 $407.0K 282 3.7K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $46.00 $208.9K 967 2.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $41.00 $59.0K 1.5K 2.6K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $34.9K 17.9K 2.2K FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $275.00 $635.0K 199 2.0K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $30.00 $53.7K 726 1.3K GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $100.00 $143.3K 92 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $194.4K 1.8K 733 BXC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $60.00 $33.0K 724 594 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/03/21 $195.00 $50.0K 225 414

• Regarding ADT (NYSE:ADT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 3700 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $407.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 879 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.9K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 17934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $635.0K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.3K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 316 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 486 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BXC (NYSE:BXC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.