Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Motors

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 3 to 1 in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Monday. The company reports earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 5.25% in either direction by the end of the week. The stock moves 4.37% on average on the event.

The most active options in General Motors on Monday were the Aug. 6, $58-strike calls as around 6,000 contracts were traded for $1.40. Buyers are betting the stock is going to trade above $59.40 or around 4.16% above the closing price on Monday.