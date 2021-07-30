10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $700.00 $52.2K 35.9K 177.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $44.50 $39.3K 3.9K 23.9K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $59.00 $33.2K 5.4K 15.8K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $14.00 $60.7K 26.2K 12.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $195.00 $47.1K 5.3K 10.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $125.00 $29.9K 1.1K 3.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $27.50 $131.2K 17.1K 3.4K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $17.00 $25.6K 3.8K 2.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $21.00 $187.2K 4.7K 2.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $3200.00 $189.4K 1.8K 2.4K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 35975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1264 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 3998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 26253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 5371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1380 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 17149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 3856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2429 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 4764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.