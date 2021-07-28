10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $645.00 $179.9K 2.4K 14.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $13.00 $28.6K 13.9K 5.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $200.00 $167.2K 11.0K 4.3K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $41.00 $34.0K 2.4K 3.1K CCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $21.00 $27.7K 2.3K 1.9K FL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $57.50 $202.5K 6.6K 754 SHOO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $45.00 $30.6K 3.2K 705 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $42.50 $40.9K 695 652 EDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $3.00 $45.0K 14 519 VUZI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $60.2K 374 251

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $645.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.9K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 2603 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 13955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.2K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 11069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 2390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 3290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VUZI (NASDAQ:VUZI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.