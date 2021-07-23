10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $155.00 $420.4K 47.5K 20.2K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $167.8K 607 19.9K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $28.00 $213.1K 967 15.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $290.00 $222.5K 7.1K 14.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $200.00 $62.7K 16.4K 11.7K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/30/21 $89.00 $28.5K 483 3.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $52.50 $25.0K 3.4K 3.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $90.00 $145.4K 17.9K 3.2K TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/06/21 $90.00 $30.8K 504 2.2K SPRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $8.00 $28.2K 4.8K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 4380 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $420.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 47594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 18653 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.8K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1284 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.1K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 7184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 16468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 277 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.4K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 17951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 627 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 4866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.