10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $2.50 $41.5K 10 21.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $205.00 $61.5K 4.7K 15.9K TAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $12.50 $41.6K 6 10.8K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $419.6K 18.4K 4.5K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $640.00 $886.2K 4.3K 3.2K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $137.6K 20.0K 2.3K FUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $31.0K 5.3K 2.3K UAA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $22.50 $28.1K 7.6K 1.7K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $1.2 million 3.3K 1.1K CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $369.0K 423 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 977 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 4761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 555 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3253 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $419.6K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 18429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $886.2K, with a price of $2255.0 per contract. There were 4348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1376 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 20002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUV (NASDAQ:FUV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 5301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 7638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 3339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $369.0K, with a price of $369.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.