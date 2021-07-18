 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Is Bullish On Twitter

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Tony Zhang Is Bullish On Twitter

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested investors should consider a bullish options trade in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), going into earnings. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday and the options market is implying a move of 11.2% in either direction. The stock has moved 13.2% on average, on the event, over the last 8 quarters.

To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to sell a put spread in the name. He wants to sell the August $66 put and buy the August $60 put for a total credit of $2.45. If Twitter stays above $66 at the August expiration, Zhang is going to collect the premium. The trade starts to lose money below $63.55 and it can maximally lose $3.55.

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Analyzing Twitter's Unusual Options Activity
Dogecoin Effect: Why 'Dogecan' Is Trending On Twitter Today
Jack Dorsey's Square Announces New Fintech Company With 'Primary Focus On Bitcoin'
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Twitter
Facebook, Instagram To Pay Content Creators $1B Through 2022 Amid Rising Competition From TikTok, YouTube
Clubhouse Users Can Now Send Direct Messages With New Feature 'Backchannel'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com