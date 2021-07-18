 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Moderna Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw's Moderna Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) looks to him a bit extended so he suggested an options strategy to make a bearish bet on the name.

To mitigate high options prices caused by high near-term implied volatility, Khouw wants to buy the October $240 put for $13.70 and sell the August $240 put for $5.90. The options structure would cost him $7.80 and he is hoping the stock is going to trade close to $240 at the August expiration.

Carter Worth gave his technical view on the stock. He said 17 analysts who cover the stock have an average price target of $187, while the stock is trading at $286.43. He has also noticed Moderna is trading at its internal trend line and he thinks it is time to harvest gains.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings Kickstart With J&J And Biogen, Albireo Awaits FDA Decisions, More IPOs
Moderna Options Traders Mixed On S&P 500 Inclusion
Understanding Moderna's Unusual Options Activity
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Moderna
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Vaccine Stocks Climb After Moderna Added To S&P 500, With BioNTech Also Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com