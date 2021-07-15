Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Marathon Petroleum
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said around 57,000 contracts were traded in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) on Wednesday, which is more than three times its average daily volume.
One bullish trade caught Zhang's attention. A trader bought 13,500 contracts of the October $65 calls for a dollar. The trade breaks even at $66 or around 19.7% above the closing price on Wednesday. The trader paid around 1.8% of the underlying value to set up the trade.
