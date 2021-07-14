7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $30.00 $426.2K 1.2K 4.7K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $145.00 $35.1K 25.3K 4.6K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $650.0K 25.7K 2.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $190.00 $93.9K 5.3K 2.0K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $65.00 $436.5K 9.6K 1.7K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $77.1K 6.3K 560 SKLZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $51.3K 480 512

Explanation

• Regarding DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2026 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $426.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 262 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 25349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 555 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $650.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 25769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $436.5K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 9618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 6389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.