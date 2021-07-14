10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $150.00 $74.9K 121.2K 360.6K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $90.00 $52.3K 3.4K 3.2K FISV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $115.00 $60.2K 9.1K 1.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $115.00 $52.2K 12.1K 1.3K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $240.00 $351.5K 10.7K 861 GDS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $65.00 $39.0K 558 512 DOMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $200.8K 1.5K 510 QIWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $12.50 $25.4K 227 509 MVIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $26.2K 1.2K 351 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $230.00 $66.3K 2.3K 326

Explanation

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1055 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 121245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 9198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 12157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 10745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOMO (NASDAQ:DOMO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 508 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.