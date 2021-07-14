10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $700.00 $34.1K 37.8K 53.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $3750.00 $592.2K 4.7K 16.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $43.50 $30.8K 381 14.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $435.0K 47.9K 2.1K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $83.00 $61.6K 1.0K 1.1K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $40.00 $445.0K 4.8K 1.0K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $18.50 $30.0K 1.9K 991 FUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $110.0K 1.9K 911 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $158.2K 14.5K 757 GPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $32.00 $81.4K 4.0K 694

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 37827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $3750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.2K, with a price of $1339.0 per contract. There were 4752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $43.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 47950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 1066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 4896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 577 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUV (NASDAQ:FUV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.2K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 14522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 562 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.