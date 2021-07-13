10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $147.00 $34.5K 29.6K 102.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $280.00 $61.9K 18.6K 33.9K TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $125.00 $52.2K 15.5K 10.2K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $37.5K 244.2K 9.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $92.00 $40.7K 6.8K 9.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $820.00 $189.8K 4.3K 9.2K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $250.00 $50.0K 9.5K 4.6K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $81.00 $154.8K 1.0K 3.0K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $78.00 $40.0K 557 3.0K ETWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $39.3K 2.3K 1.0K

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 29641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 18635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 15564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 244238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 509 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 6895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.8K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 4301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 9511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.8K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETWO (NYSE:ETWO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 874 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 2318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.