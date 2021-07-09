10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $650.00 $116.1K 10.0K 29.7K GOTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $15.00 $50.7K 33.1K 10.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $205.00 $84.0K 5.1K 8.4K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $59.00 $32.0K 4.2K 5.8K LB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $75.00 $1.8 million 5.0K 5.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $65.00 $30.5K 5.3K 3.2K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $118.00 $102.7K 337 2.9K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $52.50 $30.3K 4.4K 2.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $35.0K 77.8K 2.1K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $145.00 $57.8K 33 1.5K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.1K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 10015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 33147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 5183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 4262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LB (NYSE:LB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1602 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 5395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 659 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 4485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 77802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 680 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.