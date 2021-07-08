Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Delta Air Lines, Oracle
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that 10,000 contracts of the September $45 calls in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were traded in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. He bought the $42 strike calls, which were at the money, and sold upside calls against them.
Around 15,000 contracts of the July 9 expiration, $85-strike calls were traded in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) in the first half on Wednesday. Somebody made a pretty big bet that Oracle goes through $85 to $86 or $87 by the end of the week, said Najarian.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media