Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Delta Air Lines, Oracle

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that 10,000 contracts of the September $45 calls in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were traded in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. He bought the $42 strike calls, which were at the money, and sold upside calls against them.

Around 15,000 contracts of the July 9 expiration, $85-strike calls were traded in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) in the first half on Wednesday. Somebody made a pretty big bet that Oracle goes through $85 to $86 or $87 by the end of the week, said Najarian.