8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $144.00 $66.2K 26.9K 134.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $93.00 $39.0K 4.4K 11.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $280.00 $115.6K 15.3K 10.8K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $861.3K 5.0K 9.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $295.00 $171.0K 2.2K 2.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $56.00 $27.0K 3.8K 1.2K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $250.00 $1.1 million 1.3K 835 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $662.0K 1.3K 400

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 607 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 26952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 373 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 15351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1610 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $861.3K, with a price of $534.0 per contract. There were 5019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 2264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 1324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 562 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $662.0K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 1374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.