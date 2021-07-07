9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $54.1K 31.1K 4.5K SPCE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $60.00 $34.2K 12.1K 3.0K GOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $8.00 $60.0K 96 1.5K KTOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $35.7K 13.2K 1.4K AZEK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $50.0K 354 500 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $250.00 $68.6K 211 435 EH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $39.0K 289 278 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $49.00 $28.5K 210 218 DM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $144.0K 346 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 515 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 31113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 12194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOL (NYSE:GOL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 13286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZEK (NYSE:AZEK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EH (NASDAQ:EH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DM (NYSE:DM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.