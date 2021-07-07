10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $18.00 $25.0K 31.8K 45.4K NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/09/21 $50.00 $34.4K 20.3K 29.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $665.00 $65.6K 3.8K 11.2K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $207.50 $28.4K 2.7K 9.4K TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $1.7 million 21.9K 5.6K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $299.0K 22.3K 2.2K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $19.00 $37.1K 7.9K 1.9K NEGG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $22.50 $35.3K 192 1.3K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $524.4K 2.1K 1.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $25.5K 21.7K 894

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 31860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 837 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 20387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $665.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 3804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 21972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.0K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 22384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NEGG (NASDAQ:NEGG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 436 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1380 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $524.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 21782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.