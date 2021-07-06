Microsoft Pulls Back From Blue Skies, Options Traders Buy The Dip

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) broke Friday's high before pulling back to close at $277.66. The relative strength index of the stock reached 76% on Friday, indicating it was in overbought conditions and some traders took profits.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Defense announced it was canceling its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal –a cloud-based computer contract both Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) had become entangled in a legal battle over. The Pentagon said although “the JEDI cloud contract no longer meets its needs” its new multi-vendor contract known as the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability would be up for grabs. Although the Pentagon believes only Microsoft and Amazon have the ability to meet its specifications, it would continue to research other cloud-based providers.

The news negatively impacted Microsoft’s stock more than Amazon’s intraday, but a number of options traders believe Microsoft’s pullback will be temporary. Together they purchased over $7.86 million worth of bullish call contracts.

The trades below show only call contracts where the orders totaled over $100,000. It's also interesting to note how many traders chose a strike price of $270 and an Oct. 15 expiry.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The Microsoft Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: