Microsoft Pulls Back From Blue Skies, Options Traders Buy The Dip
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) broke Friday's high before pulling back to close at $277.66. The relative strength index of the stock reached 76% on Friday, indicating it was in overbought conditions and some traders took profits.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Defense announced it was canceling its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal –a cloud-based computer contract both Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) had become entangled in a legal battle over. The Pentagon said although “the JEDI cloud contract no longer meets its needs” its new multi-vendor contract known as the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability would be up for grabs. Although the Pentagon believes only Microsoft and Amazon have the ability to meet its specifications, it would continue to research other cloud-based providers.
The news negatively impacted Microsoft’s stock more than Amazon’s intraday, but a number of options traders believe Microsoft’s pullback will be temporary. Together they purchased over $7.86 million worth of bullish call contracts.
The trades below show only call contracts where the orders totaled over $100,000. It's also interesting to note how many traders chose a strike price of $270 and an Oct. 15 expiry.
Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.
These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.
The Microsoft Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:
- At 9:39 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 232 Microsoft options with a strike price of $275 expiring on July 30. The trade represented a $187,920 bullish bet for which the trader paid $8.10 per option contract.
- At 9:44 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 811 Microsoft options with a strike price of $295 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $332,510 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.10 per option contract.
- At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 256 Microsoft options with a strike price of $275 expiring on July 30. The trade represented a $213,760 bullish bet for which the trader paid $8.35 per option contract.
- At 10:28 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep above the ask of 221 Microsoft options with a strike price of $280 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $255,255 bullish bet for which the trader paid $11.55 per option contract.
- At 10:29 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the midpoint of 266 Microsoft options with a strike price of $280 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $307,230 bullish bet for which the trader paid $11.55 per option contract.
- At 10:36 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep above the ask of 700 Microsoft options with a strike price of $315 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $114,100 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.63 per option contract.
- At 11:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 215 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $365,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid $17 per option contract.
- At 11:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 232 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $394,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid $17 per option contract.
- At 11:26 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 360 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $601,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.70 per option contract.
- At 11:31 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 530 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $893,050 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.85 per option contract.
- At 11:31 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 271 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $455,280 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.80 per option contract.
- At 11:41 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 306 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $504,900 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract.
- At 11:45 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 214 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $346,680 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.20 per option contract.
- At 11:47 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 443 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $708,800 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16 per option contract.
- At 11:50 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 216 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $346,680 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.05 per option contract.
- At 11:58 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 200 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $323,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $16.15 per option contract.
- At 12:15 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 750 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on Oct. 15. The trade represented a $1.17 million bullish bet for which the trader paid $15.70 per option contract.
- At 1:42 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 346 Microsoft options with a strike price of $270 expiring on July 30. The trade represented a $349,460 bullish bet for which the trader paid $10.10 per option contract.
