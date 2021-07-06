10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $69.00 $26.3K 33.4K 12.5K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $56.00 $82.9K 3.2K 5.4K WB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $54.00 $48.2K 2 5.0K BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $185.00 $35.0K 346 2.2K DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $35.8K 20.1K 2.0K TME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $14.00 $29.6K 1.0K 1.5K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $175.00 $110.0K 1.4K 1.2K FOXA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $36.00 $35.0K 816 1.0K VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $36.7K 3.9K 616 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $400.00 $828.9K 715 455

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 33406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 553 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WB (NASDAQ:WB), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 434 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 551 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 20105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 758 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 1035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOXA (NASDAQ:FOXA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VOD (NASDAQ:VOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 387 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $828.9K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.