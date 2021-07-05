 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang's Mohawk Industries Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he sees an opportunity for a further upside in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK). In the past two months, the stock had a pullback of almost 25% percent, but it bounced off its support level and it managed to break out above its downtrend line.

Zhang finds the stock oversold, but still fundamentally sound and relatively inexpensive. His target price for Mohawk Industries is $230. To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to buy the August $195/$220 call spread for $8.30. The trade breaks even at $203.30 or 4.21% above the current stock price. Its maximal profit is $16.70.

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

