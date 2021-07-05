 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw's Covered Call Strategy For Citigroup

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2021 7:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested a covered call options strategy for investors with a long position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). The company is going to report earnings on July 14 and premiums are a bit elevated so Khouw wants to sell the Aug. 6 expiration, $75-strike call in Citigroup against a long stock position.

With the trade, he is collecting 71 cents or around 1% of the current stock price. Khouw is setting the selling price at $75.71 or 7.24% above the closing price on Friday. Collecting 1% maybe doesn't sound so great, but if you are doing so every 35 days, that actually creates a material amount of yield, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

