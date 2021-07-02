Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walmart And VF Corp

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) on Friday.

Walmart was trading at $139.80 when a trader stepped in and bought 11,800 contracts of the July 9 expiry, $145 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is expecting to hold it for 4 days.

Traders also bought the August $85 calls in VF Corp in the first half of the session on Friday. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for three to four weeks.