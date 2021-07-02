 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walmart And VF Corp

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) on Friday.

Walmart was trading at $139.80 when a trader stepped in and bought 11,800 contracts of the July 9 expiry, $145 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is expecting to hold it for 4 days.

Traders also bought the August $85 calls in VF Corp in the first half of the session on Friday. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for three to four weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

