Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is starting to break out. He saw a fairly large bullish options trade in the name on Wednesday and the options volume was two times the average daily options volume. Calls outpaced puts by about 4.5 to 1.

See Also: Is General Electric's Reverse Stock Split A Smart Move? Josh Brown Thinks So

During the session, Zhang noticed a purchase of 50,000 contracts of the January $14 calls for a dollar. A trader laid out $5 million in premium to bet that General Electric will be at least $15 at the January expiration, which is around 11% above the closing price on Wednesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony Zhang

