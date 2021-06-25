Virgin Galactic Skyrockets And Options Traders Add Fuel

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gapped up almost 20% Friday. The space tourism company gained its license from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly civilians to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic said on Twitter it plans to conduct its next test flight with a fully crewed ship this summer.

Options traders began piling into the stock and purchased dozens of call contracts worth well over $5.5 million. The amount of call contracts purchased is notable for both the number of orders and the amount of money spent per order. The list below includes only a fraction of the call contracts filled and was filtered for orders totaling over 200,000 per piece.

Virgin Galactic's stock traded up 34% to $54.17 at publication time.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The Virgin Galactic Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: