8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $340.00 $30.2K 6.1K 12.7K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $67.00 $201.1K 254 8.2K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $520.00 $466.2K 3.7K 4.3K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $210.00 $107.8K 207 1.6K TME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $395.0K 5.6K 1.0K SKLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $30.0K 6.7K 744 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $85.00 $33.5K 885 581 Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $120.00 $555.0K 680 508

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 6153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 960 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.1K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 701 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $466.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 3716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 574 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $395.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 5689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 6704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For Z (NASDAQ:Z), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $555.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.