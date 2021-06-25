10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $680.00 $619.8K 4.5K 46.6K LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $52.00 $49.0K 15.1K 8.4K GOTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $56.1K 20.6K 7.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $85.00 $179.5K 16.9K 4.4K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $59.0K 6.8K 4.4K SWBI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $125.9K 7.9K 2.6K KBH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $44.00 $34.9K 5.0K 2.5K MOXC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $230.6K 2.2K 2.4K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $58.4K 23.2K 2.3K LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $197.50 $62.5K 1.1K 2.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 688 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $619.8K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 4556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 15185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 20686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3264 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 16907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 6819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWBI (NASDAQ:SWBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 494 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 7959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KBH (NYSE:KBH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 998 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 5025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOXC (NASDAQ:MOXC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 574 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 23290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.