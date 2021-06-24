Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Uber, United Airlines
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL).
Options traders were buying the July 2 expiration, $50.50-strike calls in Uber when the stock was trading under $50. Najarian is in these calls.
Around 10,000 contracts of the January $65 calls were traded in United Airlines in the first half of the session on Wednesday. The strike is around 18% above the current stock price. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for several months.
