Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple And Wells Fargo

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the first half of the session on Tuesday. In the morning, right out of the gate, we had some buyers of the July 30, $155-strike calls in Apple and a little bit later they bought around 9,000 contracts of the July $138 calls. Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 9,500 contracts of the July $139 calls. He sees Apple as a stock that wants to break out above $140.

Around 15,000 contracts of the August $45 calls in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) were traded during the first half of the session on Tuesday. At the same time, traders were selling downside puts. Najarian finds this very bullish.