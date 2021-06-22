 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Taiwan Semiconductor

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he saw significant options activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) during the session on Monday. The options volume was fairly average, but puts outpaced calls by a fair amount as 50% more puts were traded in Taiwan Semiconductor on Monday.

One trader bought around 7,000 contracts of the July 2, $111 puts for $1.17. These puts are expiring in just nine trading days so this is a trader who laid out almost $800,000 in premium to bet that Taiwan Semiconductor is going to decline around 3.7% over the next nine trading days, said Zhang.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

