Apple's Stock Attempts Bullish Break, Options Traders Hammer Calls

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) attempted a bullish break up out of the symmetrical triangle pattern in which it had been trading since making a new all-time high of $145.09 on Jan. 25. The months-long consolidation pattern had the stock trading into a tightening pattern, making lower highs and higher lows on the daily chart.

Despite a number of options traders purchasing large put contracts on the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), and Apple being a market leader, options traders took the other side of Apple and purchased a massive amount of call contracts. Together, these options traders bought over $4.22 million worth of bullish Apple calls.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple were trading up 1.2% to $132 at publication time.

See Also: 3 Key Building Blocks Of Apple's Health Care Quest

The Apple Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: