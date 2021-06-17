10 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $260.3K 12.0K 14.0K IVR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $26.8K 20.4K 4.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $42.50 $90.8K 28.0K 2.9K TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $54.0K 13.4K 2.9K MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $90.00 $202.4K 1.8K 1.5K JEF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $30.00 $149.5K 317 1.3K LADR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $10.00 $25.0K 3.1K 1.0K GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $350.00 $32.3K 2.2K 934 AGNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $18.00 $59.0K 8.3K 584 BBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.50 $51.5K 99 500

Explanation

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1900 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.3K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 12083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IVR (NYSE:IVR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 20430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 727 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 28089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 13499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 460 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JEF (NYSE:JEF), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LADR (NYSE:LADR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBD (NYSE:BBD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.