10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $620.00 $77.5K 16.2K 30.7K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $210.00 $52.0K 15.5K 7.6K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $59.50 $32.0K 814 6.0K TAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $20.00 $247.2K 4.2K 5.8K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $77.00 $31.4K 2.2K 2.3K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $45.00 $63.9K 7.1K 1.8K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $13.00 $135.5K 12.8K 1.7K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $38.8K 1.6K 1.6K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $73.00 $28.4K 952 1.4K FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $22.50 $29.0K 2.3K 812

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 16204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 15506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $59.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 526 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 4266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 681 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 2243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 447 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 7147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.5K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 12876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.