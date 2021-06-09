 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Clover Health

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:33am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) was the busiest name in the single stock options space on Tuesday and it traded 15 times its average daily options volume.

See Also: Clover Health Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest As It Outperforms AMC, BlackBerry Stocks

The most active options were the June $22 calls with more than 260,000 contracts traded for about $4.60. The breakeven for the trade is $26.60 or around 20% above the closing price on Tuesday. The options market is implying a move of around $10.50 by a week from Friday, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

