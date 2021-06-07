10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $15.50 $26.0K 8.2K 12.8K TAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $72.6K 9.8K 9.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $585.00 $403.4K 1.7K 9.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $55.00 $44.7K 5.2K 7.5K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $63.50 $40.0K 2.0K 7.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $45.5K 22.2K 6.6K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $35.00 $63.0K 1.2K 3.7K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $102.0K 10.3K 2.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $225.00 $30.6K 12.3K 2.4K BBIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $5.50 $32.5K 6.0K 2.3K

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 8253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 9860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 357 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.4K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 1759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 5201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 589 contract(s) at a $63.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 22251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 10379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 12371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 6046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.