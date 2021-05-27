 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In GameStop

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that less than 2% of the non-penny stocks of the Russell 2000 have implied volatilities of over 100% and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is one of them, with forward 30-day volatility of 170%. The options market is implying a move of 11.50% in either direction by Friday.

See Also: Those Still Shorting Gamestop, AMC Are 'Out Of Their Mind,' Says Cramer

The options volume on Wednesday was 2.7 times the average daily options volume as around 350,000 contracts were traded. The most active options were the May $250 calls. They were trading for around $14 and buyers of those were betting that the stock can finish the week above $264 or around 9% above the closing price on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

