 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he has seen calls comfortably outpacing puts for the last 20 days in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Trading action on Tuesday continued in the same manner as calls outnumbered puts by about 1.75 to 1.

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 5% in either direction. That is consistent with the 5% that the stock has moved over the course of the last eight quarters.

The most active options were the May $650 calls. Over 6,800 contracts were traded for the average price of about $6. Nvidia's highs were just below $650 so it seems that buyers are targeting new highs for the stock after earnings.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021
Understanding NVIDIA's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Preview: NVIDIA
Tuesday's Market Minute: Stocks Gain, Volatility Falls
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com