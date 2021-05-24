 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Boston Scientific And Deutsche Bank

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB).

Around 6,000 contracts of the June $45 calls were traded in Boston Scientific, on Monday, when the stock was trading at $42.60. Buyers paid around 30 cents for these calls. There was also some activity in the July $45 calls, said Najarian. Options traders were active in the name last week as well. There was a purchase of 5,000 contracts of the June 44 calls in Boston Scientific last week.

Deutsche Bank has just hit 52-week high and options traders are buying the September $15 calls. A little over 8,000 contracts were traded and traders were paying between $1.10 and $1.15 for them. It looks like buyers are playing for a breakout, said Najarian.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

