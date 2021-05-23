Tony Zhang's NVIDIA Options Strategy

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said his bullish stance on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) wasn't particularly good on timing so he is taking one more shot. He said that iShares PHLX Semiconductor ET (NASDAQ: SOXX) had a significant move higher last year, but he has seen a pause since the beginning of the year. Zhang sees this setup as a good continuation pattern.

NVIDIA has been stuck between $500 and $590 for the last nine months, said Zhang. He is starting to see some breakouts on an absolute and relative basis above the $590 resistance level and he likes the setup ahead of the earnings report scheduled for Wednesday.

The options market is implying a move of 6% in either direction on earnings and the stock historically moves around 3.8% on the event. Zhang wants to use a trade structure that accounts for that. He wants to sell the June $600/$580 put spread for a credit of $15.85. The trade is going to be profitable if the stock stays above $584.15 at the June expiration.