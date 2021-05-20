10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $126.00 $129.0K 20.7K 32.6K HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $50.8K 10.5K 10.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $77.50 $222.0K 222 9.2K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $24.00 $30.2K 2.0K 7.8K DBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $28.00 $48.0K 16.0K 7.6K TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $185.00 $962.5K 6.7K 6.2K FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $44.00 $32.1K 1.2K 1.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $525.00 $195.1K 542 834 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $32.00 $254.7K 74 776 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $170.00 $53.1K 5.0K 468

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 20779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 847 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 10592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 2032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 601 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $962.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 6737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 1274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 756 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.1K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 772 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 5024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

