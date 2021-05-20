 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $126.00 $129.0K 20.7K 32.6K
HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $50.8K 10.5K 10.8K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $77.50 $222.0K 222 9.2K
RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $24.00 $30.2K 2.0K 7.8K
DBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $28.00 $48.0K 16.0K 7.6K
TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $185.00 $962.5K 6.7K 6.2K
FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $44.00 $32.1K 1.2K 1.6K
NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $525.00 $195.1K 542 834
MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $32.00 $254.7K 74 776
SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $170.00 $53.1K 5.0K 468

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 20779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 847 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 10592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 2032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 601 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $962.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 6737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 1274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 756 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.1K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 772 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 5024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + HIMX)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Roll On, With Today Featuring Applied Materials, Ralph Lauren, Kohl's
Get 'Bumped' Up in the Stock Market
Tesla Could Find An Even Bigger Market In India Than China, Says Analyst
Apple's Business Model Is To Sell 'Overpriced, Obsolete' Hardware, iPhone Users Are 'Digital Slaves,' Says Telegram Founder
8 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com