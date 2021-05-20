10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $580.00 $127.5K 8.5K 57.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $245.00 $63.2K 5.3K 1.6K DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $511.0K 3.9K 1.4K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $25.00 $63.3K 8.3K 1.2K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $63.0K 14.9K 1.1K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $48.3K 12.9K 859 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $100.00 $187.5K 388 683 CPNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $28.9K 1.5K 616 GOTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $187.2K 3.8K 610 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $57.50 $186.9K 12.3K 579

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 8563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 5360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 421 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $511.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 3939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 8329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 14925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 12943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 586 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 558 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.9K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 12352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.