 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Applied Materials

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) ahead of the earnings report, which is scheduled for Thursday after the market close.

The options market is implying a move of 4.8% in either direction, which is slightly higher than the average move of 4.2% over the last eight quarters. Calls outpaced puts by about 1.6 to 1 on Wednesday as around 1,800 contracts of the May $127 calls were traded for $1.16. The trade breaks even at $128.16 or 2.69% above the closing price on Wednesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Applied Materials
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The QQQ Was Hammered Again Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com