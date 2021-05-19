8 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $75.00 $41.4K 26.6K 23.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $125.00 $59.7K 26.4K 18.5K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $220.0K 32.9K 17.1K FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/28/21 $22.50 $40.8K 4.1K 1.0K DDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/04/21 $27.00 $124.2K 29 1.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $185.00 $334.1K 4.8K 734 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $57.50 $34.7K 5.1K 352 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $195.00 $64.0K 1.1K 306

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 26694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 747 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 26429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 2717 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 32966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 729 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 4138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDD (NYSE:DDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 566 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 4818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 5188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.