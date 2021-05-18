Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines And Sabre
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR).
Traders were very active in American Airlines on Tuesday. Early in the session, they bought the May $24.50 calls and then they came back and bought 11,000 contracts of the May $25 calls, said Najarian. Both options expire in the last week of May.
Around 6,000 contracts of the May $14 calls were traded in Sabre for 20 to 44 cents. They also expire in the last week of May.
