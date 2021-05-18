 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines And Sabre

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines And Sabre

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR).

Traders were very active in American Airlines on Tuesday. Early in the session, they bought the May $24.50 calls and then they came back and bought 11,000 contracts of the May $25 calls, said Najarian. Both options expire in the last week of May.

Around 6,000 contracts of the May $14 calls were traded in Sabre for 20 to 44 cents. They also expire in the last week of May.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + SABR)

This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week
Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
TSA Reports Post-Pandemic Record Screenings: 3 Airline Stocks To Watch
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cramer Advises Viewers On American Airlines, Luminar Technologies And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com