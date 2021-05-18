Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.com

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reports earnings Wednesday morning and the options market is implying a move of 6.8% in either direction. That is the second smallest earnings move for the past eight quarters, said Zhang.

Fifteen minutes before the close on Monday, he saw a very sizable trade of 12,000 contracts of the June $67.50 synthetic stock for $0.69. The trader sold 12,000 contracts of the June $67.50 put for $2.92 and bought 12,000 contracts of the June $67.50 calls for $3.61. The trade has a risk profile of being long 1.2 million shares of JD.Com.