 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's MGM Resorts Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said there has been a lot of optimism and strength around casinos and sport betting companies, but it is time to start fading some of that strength. He suggested a bearish options strategy in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

The stock has been in an uptrend for the last six months, but it recently broke below the trend line. It came back to retest the trendline on Friday so now it is trading at its resistance.

Zhang sees that as an opportunity to make a bearish bet and he wants to buy the July $38/$33 put spread for around $1.50. The trade breaks even at $36.50, or 6.67% below the closing price on Friday.

The trade would reach its maximal profit of $3.50 if the stock drops to $33 or lower at July expiration.

Traders who want to place this trade on Monday might want to move strikes up one dollar and use the July $39/$34 put spread, said Zhang.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

MGM Analyst Says $400M Springfield Asset Sale Further Strengthens Balance Sheet
Michigan Surpasses $1B In Sports Betting Handle In One Year: What Investors Should Know
Wells Fargo Championship Live Odds, How To Watch In US For May 8
Leicester Vs. Newcastle Betting Odds, Props, How To Watch In The US For May 7
Arsenal Vs. Villarreal: Betting Odds, How To Watch For May 6
Roma Vs. Manchester United: Betting Odds, How To Watch For May 6
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com