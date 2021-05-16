 Skip to main content

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLP Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLP). It has been a very bad performer relative to the market, but it is starting to base and actually outperform the S&P 500, said Worth. He noticed a double bottom pattern and a breakout above the downtrend on the relative performance line. Worth expects XPL to move to $73 or $74.

To make a bullish bet, Mike Khouw wants to buy the September $71 call for $2.15. The trade breaks even at $73.15 or 3.16% above the closing price on Friday. With the trade, Khouw is risking only around 3% of the stock price.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

