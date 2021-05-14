 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Airbnb And Under Armour

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 6:46pm   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that options traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the May $150 calls in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) on Friday. This was a second day in a row with big options volume as around 5,000 contracts of the May $155 calls were traded on Thursday.

Najarian also noticed some activity in Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE: UA). When the stock was trading just under $19, he noticed a purchase of 6,000 contracts of the May $19 calls. They were trading between 35 and 50 cents. Najarian owns calls in both Under Armour and Airbnb.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

