10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $115.00 $544.0K 15.7K 2.2K BCRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $14.00 $55.2K 11.1K 2.1K MDRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $17.00 $25.0K 176 2.0K OPK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $60.2K 15.6K 2.0K BNTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $160.00 $720.0K 524 1.5K HOOK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $20.00 $77.8K 4 1.0K TDOC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $140.00 $398.4K 392 944 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $274.4K 15.2K 743 PACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $300.4K 726 642 NTLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $228.0K 928 306

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $544.0K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 15766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 690 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 11132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDRX (NASDAQ:MDRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OPK (NASDAQ:OPK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 955 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 15646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $720.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOK (NASDAQ:HOOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 804 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $398.4K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 632 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $274.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 15289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACB (NASDAQ:PACB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 626 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.4K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTLA (NASDAQ:NTLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.